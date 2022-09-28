/
How does the falling pound affect UK companies?

There are winners and losers from the sell-off in sterling, while a new rush of foreign buyouts of Plcs could start
September 28, 2022

Presumably when new UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng promised “a new approach for a new era” as he announced his mini-budget last Friday, he wasn’t referring to one in which the pound plummeted to an all-time low against the US dollar.

Yet that was the reaction to a growth plan featuring so many unfunded tax cuts that it requires the Treasury to borrow an extra £161bn over the next five years, on top of the estimated £60bn it will cost to hold down energy prices over the next six months, according to MUFG.

The pound fell to as low as $1.035 on Monday before recovering to around $1.08 by Tuesday, which is still a 20 per cent year-to-date decline.

