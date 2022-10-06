Today's Markets: Markets in pause mode

European stock markets are a bit higher this morning but lacking any serious direction following Wednesday’s pause for breath. The FTSE 100 rallied 2.57 per cent on Tuesday, pared gains by falling 0.5 per cent yesterday and is underperforming this morning with a slight decline. Shell (SHEL) dragged on the blue chips with a decline of 5 per cent as it warned on third quarter profits due to lower refining margins (see more below). Frankfurt and Paris both firmer, just, after Asian stocks broadly rallied overnight. Sentiment remains hardly bullish – Mon/Tue a short-squeeze relief that seems to already have run out of momentum. The one to watch will be the rally that is chased higher aggressively; that is the one that will precede the big capitulation.

Yesterday saw global stocks eased back after a couple of days of gains; Wall Street a little lighter after its best two-day rally since 2020. The 0.2 per cent drop in the S&P 500 was modest in comparison with the blockbuster bounce of Monday and Tuesday – markets pausing as they assess the macro-economic outlook and whether central banks are about to turn tail in their inflation fight.

“There is a school of thought that states it is prudent for the Fed to pause given a number of higher frequency data point to the Fed having halted, and reversed, price appreciation... However, it seems unlikely that the Fed is going to be this forward looking.” - JPM.