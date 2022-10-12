FW Thorpe supported by corporate concerns on energy costs

Zemper acquisition builds scale

Energy cost issues support sales

By now, it’s clear that the impact of the pandemic wasn’t wholly negative, at least for certain sectors. For FW Thorpe (TFW) there were competing dynamics at play. So, although the supplier of professional lighting systems had to contend with faltering supply chains and shortages of electric components and microchips, “the dramatic rising cost of energy [provided] a catalyst for customers to study their lighting energy consumption and look for ways to reduce it”, according to chairman and joint chief executive officer Mike Allcock. How else to explain the “substantial order books” highlighted in the group’s latest preliminary final statement?