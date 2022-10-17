/
Chancellor scraps dividend tax cut

Amid a host of other u-turns on "mini" Budget plans, the cut in dividend tax for next year is gone
October 17, 2022

The dividend tax cut scheduled for April 2023 has been scrapped as part of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s reversal of most of the mini-Budget tax changes.

It means dividend taxation will remain at the current rates of 8.75 per cent, 33.75 per cent and 39.35 per cent for basic, higher and additional rate tax payers, respectively.

Under plans set out by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last month, the rates for basic rate and higher rate tax payers would have been reduced by 1.25 per cent, and the additional rate dividend tax rate would have been abolished.

