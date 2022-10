Software growth ahead of guidance

Marketing revenue falls dramatically

At FD Technologies (FDP) it is a case of the good outweighing the bad. The company is made up of three business: the new data analytics cloud platform, KX Insights; a financial services consultancy business, First Derivatives (FD); and its marketing platform MRP. KX and FD had strong years, but this was partly offset by a sudden fall in growth in the marketing business.