Lok'n Store boosts rates and reduces costs

One-third increase in NAV

Promising development pipeline

Lok'n Store (LOK) was one of the leading risers on Aim after the self-storage company announced a 37 per cent rise in cash profits to £16.4mn. The strong annual showing was driven by a 13 per cent increase on the achieved rate on occupied space combined with a 6.4 percentage point reduction in total operating costs as a proportion of revenues to 38.5 per cent. That’s doubly impressive when set against an inflationary backdrop. And sale and manage-back arrangements have been carried out at a premium, helping to reduce net debt and boost cash available for distribution.