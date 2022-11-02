GSK lifts full-year guidance on vaccine optimism

Company now expects to deliver growth in sales of 8-10 per cent CER (up from 6-8 per cent)

Shares have faltered as the full impact of Zantac litigation is still unknown

At first glance, GSK’s (GSK) third-quarter results give investors plenty to feel bullish about. The company’s £7.8bn turnover in the three months to the end of September exceeded analyst expectations by 7 per cent. Its adjusted operating profit of £2.6bn came in 13 per cent above consensus. Management has consequently hiked profit and sales guidance for the second consecutive quarter.