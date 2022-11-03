Sainsbury's looks to 'value' proposition

Strong retail free cash flow growth

Maintained profit guidance

The latest food inflation figures from the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ confirmed what hard-pressed consumers already knew. Prices keep going up at the tills. Food price inflation rose to a record high of 11.6 per cent in October, up from September’s 10.6 per cent. NielsenIQ’s head of retailer and business insight Mike Watkins said that “with pressure growing on discretionary spend across both non-food and food retail, delivering good value is the table stake in the battle for shopper loyalty”. J Sainsbury (SBRY) has tried to position itself as a relative value option for shoppers in the battle for custom, with price rises implemented at a rate below that of competitors.