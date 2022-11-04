What's the fallout from the Bank of England rate rise?

Inflation to hit 10.9 per cent

Mortgage rates expected to level out or fall

Economists and mortgage experts are struggling to predict the impact of the Bank of England’s decision to increase interest rates by 75 bps to 3 per cent – the steepest rise in 30 years.

This has come as inflation is expected to hit 10.9 per cent at the end of the year and remain elevated for all of 2023. Alongside the rate rise, the Bank reaffirmed its commitment to “take the actions necessary to return inflation to the 2 per cent target sustainably in the medium term”, adding that “further increases in Bank Rate may be required”.