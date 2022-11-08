Associated British Foods unveils £500mn buyback scheme

Margins tottering

Chunky impairment charge

Associated British Foods (ABF) shareholders with an eye on the return of capital will be very pleased with the Primark owner’s tasty combination of a £500mn share buyback programme and an 8 per cent uplift in the full-year dividend.

This was confirmed on the back of a mixed set of results, with the most significant surprises (given the detail already shared in a September update) the size of the buyback and an impairment charge put through against German assets due to weak Primark trading there.