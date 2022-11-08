/
Associated British Foods unveils £500mn buyback scheme

While total sales outstripped pre-pandemic levels, European trading and margin performance is concerning
November 8, 2022
  • Margins tottering
  • Chunky impairment charge

Associated British Foods (ABF) shareholders with an eye on the return of capital will be very pleased with the Primark owner’s tasty combination of a £500mn share buyback programme and an 8 per cent uplift in the full-year dividend.

This was confirmed on the back of a mixed set of results, with the most significant surprises (given the detail already shared in a September update) the size of the buyback and an impairment charge put through against German assets due to weak Primark trading there.

