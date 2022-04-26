Associated British Foods warns on margins

Food margins hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine Retail sales recover as stores reopen

Associated British Foods’ (ABF) shares have lost a third of their value over the past 12 months. Despite a hike in the Primark owner’s half-year dividend in these results, and soaring revenue and profits, the market was spooked by a warning that the hit to margins from cost inflation in the food business, due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be worse than expected this year. This sent the shares down 5 per cent on the day.