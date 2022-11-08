/
Aveva offer could go higher

Some shareholders are reportedly pushing for a better deal and the share price is currently just above the offer price
November 8, 2022
  • Company under offer from Schneider Electric
  • Investments drag down operating margin

For Aveva’s (AVV) share price, the thing that matters is whether its largest external shareholders support the current bid from Schneider Electric. In August, Schneider Electric offered 3,100p a share for the remaining 40 per cent of Aveva it didn’t already own. For the deal to go through, Aveva needs support from at least 75 per cent of external shareholders. Which means only 10 per cent of shareholders need to vote against it.

