Dividend predicted to fall

Cladding costs jump to £350mn

Shares in housebuilder Persimmon (PSN) dropped 6 per cent as post-Grenfell cladding costs soared more than fourfold and analyst Jefferies warned of a “significant step down” in dividend payments due to a worsening trading outlook. In the past six weeks, the builder has seen its cancellation rate go from 21 per cent to 28 per cent, which it put down to the "deterioration in market conditions".