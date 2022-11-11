De La Rue accused of defamation by major shareholder

Currency printer "unanimously disagrees" with claim

Shareholder vote to take place on 2 December

Banknote maker De La Rue (DLAR) is embroiled in a public scrap with its second largest shareholder, which called upon chair Kevin Loosemore to resign last month.

Crystal Amber, which has a 10 per cent stake in De La Rue, claimed that the group’s chair published a “clearly defamatory” statement in an October email. The message - which was sent to Crystal Amber manager Richard Bernstein - appears to accuse the fund of attempted market manipulation.