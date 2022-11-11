/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

De La Rue accused of defamation by major shareholder

Crystal Amber piles pressure on chair Kevin Loosemore after calling for his resignation
De La Rue accused of defamation by major shareholder
November 11, 2022
  • Currency printer "unanimously disagrees" with claim
  • Shareholder vote to take place on 2 December

Banknote maker De La Rue (DLAR) is embroiled in a public scrap with its second largest shareholder, which called upon chair Kevin Loosemore to resign last month. 

Crystal Amber, which has a 10 per cent stake in De La Rue, claimed that the group’s chair published a “clearly defamatory” statement in an October email. The message - which was sent to Crystal Amber manager Richard Bernstein - appears to accuse the fund of attempted market manipulation.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data