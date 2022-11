£85mn cost inflation mitigated

Dividend cut following Primient stake sale

Tate & Lyle (TATE) has a significantly smaller earnings base after the $1.4bn (£1.1bn) sale in April of its controlling stake in plant-based food producer Primient, which is part of the reason behind the company offering a lower dividend. But despite this, and a weak performance by the joint venture, this was a strong half overall.