CMC Markets dragged down by costs

No end to margin pressures

Well capitalised for expansion

Has value appeal

The general choppiness of the markets proved to be a mixture of blessing and curse for CMC Markets (CMCX) during the first half. On the one hand, client retention stayed well above 80 per cent as traders and investors kept funds in play, if not perhaps invested, and waited instead for a turn in fortunes.

The problem with CMC’s performance from the market’s perspective was evidence that significant margin pressure seems to have continued unabated, particularly related to increased investment costs in pursuit of a 30 per cent rise in net operating income over the next three years. Investors, it seems, were not convinced that the progress made so far justifies the cost, and the shares were marked down by over 9 per cent on the day.