Castings’ earnings growth driven by truck demand

Registrations of new trucks hit five-year high in third quarter
Castings’ earnings growth driven by truck demand
November 17, 2022
  • Truckmakers’ new engines increase demand for parts
  • Margin improves to pre-Covid level

The surge in inflation being reported this time last year – to what by today’s standards seems like the relatively benign rate of 5.1 per cent – had many inputs, but transport played a big part.

A truck driver shortage was in full swing, with the government intervening by relaxing working hours rules, providing extra visas for foreign drivers and investing £34mn in a series of HGV skills bootcamps to train 11,000 more people.

