Castings’ earnings growth driven by truck demand

Truckmakers’ new engines increase demand for parts

Margin improves to pre-Covid level

The surge in inflation being reported this time last year – to what by today’s standards seems like the relatively benign rate of 5.1 per cent – had many inputs, but transport played a big part.

A truck driver shortage was in full swing, with the government intervening by relaxing working hours rules, providing extra visas for foreign drivers and investing £34mn in a series of HGV skills bootcamps to train 11,000 more people.