Supply chain strife puts brake on Castings’ growth

Shares offer a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent
November 12, 2021
  • 70 per cent of revenue comes from casting parts for commercial vehicles
  • 71 per cent of sales are into Europe

The chip shortage that has played havoc with new car deliveries has also affected trucks, which has limited West Midlands-based Castings’ (CGS) ability to return to pre-pandemic growth levels.

The company has rebounded strongly from the disruption experienced last year – it turned a pre-exceptional loss of £1.3m in the first six months of last year into a £5.4m profit this year as its revenue grew by two-thirds. However, pre-tax profit remains 26 per cent below the same period in 2019, while sales are still 5 per cent lower.

