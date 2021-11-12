Supply chain strife puts brake on Castings’ growth

70 per cent of revenue comes from casting parts for commercial vehicles

71 per cent of sales are into Europe

The chip shortage that has played havoc with new car deliveries has also affected trucks, which has limited West Midlands-based Castings’ (CGS) ability to return to pre-pandemic growth levels.

The company has rebounded strongly from the disruption experienced last year – it turned a pre-exceptional loss of £1.3m in the first six months of last year into a £5.4m profit this year as its revenue grew by two-thirds. However, pre-tax profit remains 26 per cent below the same period in 2019, while sales are still 5 per cent lower.