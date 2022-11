Like-for-like rental growth

Improved occupancy rates

Grainger (GRI) revealed a near doubling in statutory profits courtesy of an £81.2mn valuation uplift from one-off transfers and record growth in rental income, up 22 per cent to £86.3mn. The like-for-like rental growth rate came in at 4.7 per cent, while EPRA net tangible assets increased 6.7 per cent to 317p, a reflection of “a very swift return to normal levels of occupancy”.