/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

International Distributions sags as Royal Mail tumbles into loss

The postal service wants to stop Saturday letter deliveries
International Distributions sags as Royal Mail tumbles into loss
November 17, 2022
  • Operating costs haven't budged
  • More strikes planned for November 

The parent company of Royal Mail has blamed weak parcel volumes, strike action and faltering productivity for a hefty operating loss, and has repeated plans to cut 5,000 full-time roles by next spring. 

Revenue at International Distributions Services (IDS) only decreased by 4 per cent between April and September, and remains in line with pre-pandemic levels. However, the group has fallen from an adjusted operating profit of £404mn to a £57mn loss because of difficulties at Royal Mail, which reported a loss of £219mn. (The group’s European business, GLS, had a calmer year, delivering operating profit of £162mn.)

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data