International Distributions sags as Royal Mail tumbles into loss

Operating costs haven't budged

More strikes planned for November

The parent company of Royal Mail has blamed weak parcel volumes, strike action and faltering productivity for a hefty operating loss, and has repeated plans to cut 5,000 full-time roles by next spring.

Revenue at International Distributions Services (IDS) only decreased by 4 per cent between April and September, and remains in line with pre-pandemic levels. However, the group has fallen from an adjusted operating profit of £404mn to a £57mn loss because of difficulties at Royal Mail, which reported a loss of £219mn. (The group’s European business, GLS, had a calmer year, delivering operating profit of £162mn.)