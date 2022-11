Better-than-anticipated inflation pass-through

Loss of short-term Covid contracts hits margins

When facilities management group Mitie (MTO) reported its full-year results in June, inflation and rising wages were looming threats to its margins. At the time, it indicated that it intended to pass on some 90 per cent of cost increases to its customers, although it was still expecting a net £10mn-£20mn hit from inflation for the 2023 financial year.