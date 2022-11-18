/
Liontrust breaks with the herd

ESG investing has been under the spotlight over the past 12 months but investors still seem interested in the strategy
November 18, 2022
  • Difficult conditions force impairments
  • Initial signs of a turnaround

The past year has not been a happy experience for many asset managers as investors have pulled funds in the face of market declines. However, Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) seems to have swerved the worst of the market downturn, despite net outflows of £2.2bn for the half. The company, along with the rest of the sector, seems to have reconciled itself with the market volatility that has characterised the year so far. A decrease in assets under management and administration of 5.5 per cent to £31.7bn illustrated the core of the problem, but there were some signs of improvement.  

