Babcock manoeuvres into calmer waters

Cash flow set to turn positive in second half

Shares have traded sideways year-to-date

“Like the ships we build, we know our company leaves a wake,” a short film played to investors at the start of Babcock International’s (BAB) half-year results exclaimed. The point was to highlight the group’s broader impact on the UK economy, but it’s a sign of how far turnaround efforts have progressed – 18 months ago, associating the company with a wake would have been avoided given the near-terminal state of its finances.