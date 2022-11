Dividend up by 5 per cent

Ongoing share buyback programme

Mankind’s furry friends are increasingly seen as part of the family rather than as simply pets. Whatever one’s views on this, it is a definitive trend, and this means that spending on non-discretionary products like pet food and cat litter is here to stay despite the cost-of-living crisis. This puts pet care company Pets at Home (PETS) in a relatively strong position when it comes to consumer spending.