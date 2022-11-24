Could a NewRiver recovery be on the way?

NRR has swung to a pre-tax profit

Portfolio valuation drop much less than other Reits

NewRiver (NRR) is once again an outlier in the listed real estate world – but this time, it’s for a good reason. After years of being one of the real estate investment trusts (Reits) most badly hit by downward property valuations – due to its heavy exposure to retail and shopping centre assets – the company has managed to swing to a pre-tax profit in its results for the six months to 30 September when many other Reits are posting big losses.