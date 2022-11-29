/
Bickell to leave Shaftesbury in the black

The West End landlord is hopeful even as dark economic clouds gather
November 29, 2022
  • First full-year pre-tax profit since pre-Covid
  • CEO to leave after over a decade at the helm

Farewell, Brian Bickell. In what is likely to be his last ever set of full-year results for Shaftesbury (SHB), it is as good a time as any to consider the legacy the chief executive of the retail landlord will leave behind. Bickell plans to retire from the business he helped create once its merger with Capital & Counties (CAPC) completes as expected in the first quarter of next year. He was a founder employee in 1986, joined the Shaftesbury board in 1987, and has been in the top job since 2011, so the results speak not just to what the company has done over the last year but over the last decade.

