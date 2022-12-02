Global housing downturn – the markets most at risk

Affordability and debt burdens will have a huge impact on how housing markets fare next year

Research suggests that sharply rising rates and high indebtedness leave Canadian and Australian housing markets in a vulnerable position

Houses and mortgages are often taught as a neat example of ‘complementary goods’ – you usually don’t buy one without the other, and as the cost of mortgages falls, the demand for housing tends to increase. Deutsche Bank analysts explain it with more pizazz, describing low rates as “the rocket fuel that charged house prices in recent years”. And as a decade of low interest rates comes to an end, the global impact on house prices could prove substantial.

The perils of rising rates are clear: higher mortgage payments will intensify cost of living pressures, while affordability concerns will drag on housing demand, weighing on house prices. Although evidence for a 'wealth effect' is mixed, Deutsche Bank analysts find that consumers tend to tighten their belts as house prices fall. This all has the potential to reduce household spending, and exacerbate the recessions looming worldwide.