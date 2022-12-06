/
Home Reit investor demands leadership overhaul after short seller attack

The homeless accommodation landlord is facing a fresh wave of criticism
December 6, 2022

Home Reit (HOME) investor is demanding a leadership overhaul after the homeless accommodation landlord's share price plummeted last month following a short seller attack, while also making its own claims about the company's business model and valuation. 

The Boatman Capital Research – which said it owns shares in Home Reit through a connected entity and may consider buying more – on Monday published an open letter to the company's senior independent director Simon Moore calling for a change in its leadership, "starting with the chair and the head of the audit committee". Boatman has prevously targeted defence giant Babcock (BAB) and more recently has gone after crypto mining specialist Argo Blockchain (ARB)

In the new letter, Boatman repeated concerns raised by short seller Viceroy Capital in its report last month that Home Reit’s assets are worth much less than it claims and that some of the homeless accommodation providers could be “bad actors”. The research house, reportedly run by former journalist David Robertson, also said the valuation of Home Reit's properties could really be 39-51 per cent lower than the published numbers. 

