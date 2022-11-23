Home Reit shares punished by short seller's report

Homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) saw its shares plunge by a fifth following the publication of a short report which made damning allegations about its financial stability. Home Reit said the report was inaccurate.

The document from Viceroy Research alleged that many of the tenants Home Reit works with to provide accommodation for homeless people “cannot afford rent, have not been paying rent, are in administration, are run by bad actors, or simply do not provide social housing services”. In a trading update on 1 November, Home Reit said it had 2,239 properties in its portfolio and had collected 100 per cent of rent due in the 12 months ending 31 August.

The report also echoed concerns raised by an Investors’ Chronicle investigation in August this year which found that three of Home Reit's largest tenants – Big Help Project, GC Community Council and Princess Drive Community Association – share more than one trustee, including Labour councillor Peter Mitchell. Other tenants are registered at the same address or previously shared directors.