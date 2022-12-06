/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

SSP's sales hit by train strikes

SSP's sales hit by train strikes

By Christopher Akers

  • Passenger numbers rising
  • Dividend expected next year

SSP's (SSPG) shares were marked up by 3 per cent on results day after the Upper Crust owner, whose sites are based at travel hotspots such as airports and railway stations, bounced back into pre-tax profitability with the aid of strong summer and autumn leisure travel demand. The market was also keen on the company’s post-period-end trading performance – sales outstripped 2019 levels by 4 per cent with price increases and contract gains having an impact.

The demand picture improved as the year went on as Covid restrictions moved further away in the rear-view mirror. Annual revenues came in at 78 per cent of pre-pandemic levels but jumped upwards from 64 per cent in the first half to 90 per cent in the second. SSP forecasts that passenger numbers will hit 85 to 90 per cent of 2019 levels next year.

But would-be customers can’t access the company’s sites if they aren’t able to travel due to strikes. Management said that this is having an impact on performance in the UK, which was a geographic outlier in recent trading, with revenues at 84 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. With more railway strikes to come over December and January, this is a domestic headwind the company could do without. North America, Continental Europe, and Rest of World revenues were all ahead of 2019 postings in the new financial year.

Peel Hunt analysts said that “forward leverage multiples will soon support a return of dividend payments”. The broker forecasts an 11 per cent equity free cash flow yield in financial year 2024 and argued this represents “an attractive buying level for a global recovery story”. But while progress is being made, the UK situation is a concern given the market is the company’s main revenue driver. Hold.

Last IC view: Hold, 255p, 24 May 2022

SSP (SSPG)    
ORD PRICE:221pMARKET VALUE:£1.76bn
TOUCH:221-222p12-MONTH HIGH:308pLOW: 181p
DIVIDEND YIELD:nilPE RATIO:na
NET ASSET VALUE:39p*NET DEBT:£1.15bn
 Year to 30 SepTurnover (£bn)Pre-tax profit (£mn)Earnings per share (p)Dividend per share (p)
20182.5618324.910.2
20192.7919728.111.8
20201.43-426-66.2nil
20210.83-411-51.3nil
20222.1925.2-1.30nil
% change+163---
Ex-div:-   
Payment:-   
*Includes intangible assets of £702mn, or 88p a share

More on SSP Group Plc

  1. Leisure travel key for SSP

  2. SSP's outlook looks uncertain

  3. SSP trading update hints at further recovery

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Top 50 ETFs: Global equities

  2. Expert Portfolios 

    Putting the spotlight on commercial property and KIDs

More on SSP Group Plc

COMPANIES 

Leisure travel key for SSP

Revenue is continuing to recover against pre-pandemic levels, and post-period trading is promising

Leisure travel key for SSP

COMPANIES 

SSP's outlook looks uncertain

SSP's outlook looks uncertain

COMPANIES 

SSP trading update hints at further recovery

SSP trading update hints at further recovery

COMPANIES 

SSP's sad sarnies

SSP's sad sarnies

COMPANIES 

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Marston's returns to profit

While sales are heading in the right direction, long-term targets are coming under pressure

Marston's returns to profit

COMPANIES 

Victorian Plumbing has cash to plug some gaps

Victorian Plumbing has cash to plug some gaps

COMPANIES 

Ashtead boss remains bullish on demand

Ashtead boss remains bullish on demand

COMPANIES 

Signs of a gloomy Christmas ahead for retail

Signs of a gloomy Christmas ahead for retail

COMPANIES 

Mind Gym half-year profits lagging pre-pandemic times

Mind Gym half-year profits lagging pre-pandemic times

More from News

COMPANIES 

Marston's returns to profit

While sales are heading in the right direction, long-term targets are coming under pressure

Marston's returns to profit

COMPANIES 

Victorian Plumbing has cash to plug some gaps

Victorian Plumbing has cash to plug some gaps

COMPANIES 

Ashtead boss remains bullish on demand

Ashtead boss remains bullish on demand

Funds & Inv Trusts 

UK income funds versus trusts

UK income funds versus trusts

COMPANIES 

Signs of a gloomy Christmas ahead for retail

Signs of a gloomy Christmas ahead for retail

Related topics