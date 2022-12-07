Investment trusts test the IPO waters

Trust fundraising has fallen off a cliff so far this year

Can new entrants capitalise on a stronger equity market?

Two new investment trusts will attempt to come to market in the coming weeks, providing a fresh test of the frosty investor sentiment that has killed every mooted initial public offering (IPO) in the sector so far this year.

Conviction Life Sciences is hoping to raise £100mn via an ongoing issue that closes on 13 December. It will target life sciences companies in the UK, Europe and Australia that fund manager Andrew Craig called "structurally undervalued" in this biotech bear market. Valuations for companies in the medical sector soared almost indiscriminately during the pandemic, only to come crashing down to earth once the virus was under control.