Hyve turns its back on emerging markets

The group's statutory loss before tax has deepened

Dividend still suspended

Reading Hyve’s (HYVE) annual results is hard work. The accounts are filled with restatements, adjustments and discontinued operations, making it difficult to unearth what is actually going on at the international events company.

If headline figures are to be believed, everything is rosy. Revenue overtook pre-Covid levels in the second half of 2022, orders are strong, and event numbers are rising fast. This excludes a number of important factors, however.