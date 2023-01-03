/
companies

Refocus draws counter-cyclical benefits
Goodwin expects “modest” increase in pre-tax profits
January 3, 2023
  • Workload increases significantly as group refocuses
  • macroeconomic events threaten capital spending

The threat of further windfall taxes and increased scrutiny in the approvals process provide major disincentives for companies engaged in oil and gas production. Reluctance to commit upstream capital has a negative impact on service providers to the industry. So, given recent UK government intervention in this area, it’s unsurprising that engineering group Goodwin (GDWN) has moved away from this corner of the market into other areas of business.

