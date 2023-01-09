AstraZeneca snaps up heart drug developer

AstraZeneca's biggest-selling heart drug to lose US patent in 2025

Low biotech valuations make M&A likely

AstraZeneca (AZN) has agreed to acquire Massachusetts-based biotech firm CinCor (US:CINC) for up to $1.8bn (£1.5bn). The deal is centred around Cincor’s baxdrostat, a drug under development for patients with high blood pressure, or hypertension.

The UK pharma giant will pay $26 per share for CinCor – more than double the roughly $12 it has been trading at since late November. The shares plunged at that time following a disappointing phase 2 trial, which showed that baxdrostat was ineffective in people with uncontrolled hypertension.