AstraZeneca snaps up heart drug developer

Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands its cardiovascular portfolio with CinCor purchase at hefty premium
January 9, 2023
  • AstraZeneca's biggest-selling heart drug to lose US patent in 2025
  • Low biotech valuations make M&A likely

AstraZeneca (AZN) has agreed to acquire Massachusetts-based biotech firm CinCor (US:CINC) for up to $1.8bn (£1.5bn). The deal is centred around Cincor’s baxdrostat, a drug under development for patients with high blood pressure, or hypertension.

The UK pharma giant will pay $26 per share for CinCor – more than double the roughly $12 it has been trading at since late November. The shares plunged at that time following a disappointing phase 2 trial, which showed that baxdrostat was ineffective in people with uncontrolled hypertension. 

