Today's Markets: FTSE extends gains but investors must watch US inflation

China reopening its borders fully, as well as slowing wage growth and a decline in service sector in the US, have fuelled a positive first week of the year for equity markets, which saw shares in London hit their highest level in four years. Despite this positivity, investors must pay attention to US inflation figures this week.

China is well positioned to drive global growth even though the outlook on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction remain uncertain. The ISM services PMI showed the sector fell into contraction in December, though jobs growth remains strong, even if wages were not growing as fast as thought. And minutes from the FOMC’s December meeting released last week underlined the Fed’s determination to continue tightening.

Some heat coming out of the wage data seems to be what’s made investors excited on Friday, but we should not overlook the rapid reopening of China, which I would expect to be more positive for UK and European markets.