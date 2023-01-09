/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: FTSE extends gains but investors must watch US inflation

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: FTSE extends gains but investors must watch US inflation
January 9, 2023

China reopening its borders fully, as well as slowing wage growth and a decline in service sector in the US, have fuelled a positive first week of the year for equity markets, which saw shares in London hit their highest level in four years. Despite this positivity, investors must pay attention to US inflation figures this week.

China is well positioned to drive global growth even though the outlook on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction remain uncertain. The ISM services PMI showed the sector fell into contraction in December, though jobs growth remains strong, even if wages were not growing as fast as thought. And minutes from the FOMC’s December meeting released last week underlined the Fed’s determination to continue tightening.

Some heat coming out of the wage data seems to be what’s made investors excited on Friday, but we should not overlook the rapid reopening of China, which I would expect to be more positive for UK and European markets.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data