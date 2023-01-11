How science could save struggling commercial real estate investors

Last month, a planning application was submitted for yet another skyscraper in Canary Wharf. This one, however, would be unique. Rather than your standard office block, Canary Wharf Group (CWG) and its development partner Kadans intend to spend £500mn creating “Europe’s largest and most technologically advanced life sciences building” in a 23-storey, 823,000 square foot tower.

The lab is being built speculatively, which means tenants do not yet exist. But CWG and Kadans are far from the only ones bullish enough about the rewards on offer for lab space developers in the UK to take such risks.

At the end of 2021, Life Science Reit (LABS) listed on the London Stock Exchange after raising £350mn in an oversubscribed issue on the promise of delivering space for the UK’s life science and biotech industry. Poor performance over the past year, as has been the case for most high-growth investments, means the trust is now trading on a discount to net asset value of more than 30 per cent. Nonetheless, real estate agency JLL (US:JLL) calculates that there is around £20bn-worth of capital looking to invest in this nascent real estate sector. Much of this space will also be developed speculatively.