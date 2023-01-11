/
Trading update: Sainsbury's raises cash flow and profit hopes

A strong Christmas season underpinned a bullish trading update
January 11, 2023
  • Raising wages
  • Threat from discounters 

J Sainsbury (SBRY) defied the gloomy rhetoric around consumer spending in its third quarter to 7 January as it raised full-year guidance on the back of a “record Christmas”. The supermarket bumped up its retail free cash flow forecast from £500mn to £600mn for the year to March and said that underlying profit before tax should come in at the upper end of its previously guided range of £630mn to £690mn. But this couldn’t prevent a 2 per cent markdown of the shares, as the market remains wary of the impact of inflation on demand and the growing threat from the grocer’s discounting competitors.

