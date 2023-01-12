Today's Markets: Stocks on the up but keep eyes on the US

More gains for stocks with the FTSE 100 pushing on to 7,775, moving further towards breaking its May 2018 all-time high at 7,903, and the DAX in Frankfurt driving towards the15,000 level. The Stoxx 600 hit its highest since April as traders see cooler US inflation as a boon to risk appetite. It was another solid day for Wall Street with the S&P 500 rising more than 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq up 1.75 per cent – gains ahead of the CPI betraying optimism that inflation has peaked. Investors also think that stocks look relatively cheap – but only compared to the last few years when we had negative real rates. When compared to historic periods of inflation and positive real rates, stocks are still a little expensive.

So where next...? The US CPI is on tap at 13:30, and this is going to be directional for the market. Further signs of easing will be taken as a positive. But the expectation for a sharp deceleration in inflation creates a relatively high bar for bulls.

US CPI report eyed