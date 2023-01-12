/
Today's Markets: Stocks on the up but keep eyes on the US
January 12, 2023

More gains for stocks with the FTSE 100 pushing on to 7,775, moving further towards breaking its May 2018 all-time high at 7,903, and the DAX in Frankfurt driving towards the15,000 level. The Stoxx 600 hit its highest since April as traders see cooler US inflation as a boon to risk appetite. It was another solid day for Wall Street with the S&P 500 rising more than 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq up 1.75 per cent – gains ahead of the CPI betraying optimism that inflation has peaked. Investors also think that stocks look relatively cheap – but only compared to the last few years when we had negative real rates. When compared to historic periods of inflation and positive real rates, stocks are still a little expensive. 

So where next...? The US CPI is on tap at 13:30, and this is going to be directional for the market. Further signs of easing will be taken as a positive. But the expectation for a sharp deceleration in inflation creates a relatively high bar for bulls. 

US CPI report eyed 

