Today's Markets: FTSE approaches all-time high

The FTSE continues to make gains, hitting 7,800 yesterday and pushing up further to 7,848 in early trade on Friday amid a broad rally for European equities after US inflation cooled. The UK bluechip index still has valuation on its side, trading around 10x forward earnings vs 15x for global equities. (for reference the FTSE traded at 17x in 2020). The FTSE is up around 5 per cent this year, a bit behind the +8 per cent gains for European equity markets but reflective of a better starting position – the FTSE 100 was easily the top performer among the big equity indices last year as it shrugged off rising rates and inflation with its defensive and old world mix of stocks.

Only 50pts or so to the May 2018 all-time high at 7,903. A fresh all-time high for the index in this kind of macro environment probably reflects a bit of defensiveness among global investors, a hunt for yield, relative cheapness and a weaker pound (in dollar terms we are a long way off the all-time high), a belief the Fed is almost done with rate hikes as inflation peaks, and hopes that China’s reopening will drive the commodity and energy sectors.

You have to think bulls will make a charge at it if not today then early next week. Traders have also pared bets on the peak Bank of England rate to the lowest since November – top seen at 4.5 per cent – certainly the BoE is loathed to hike too far and may actually begin cutting this year. GBPUSD made a fresh bid to surmount 1.22 as data showed the UK economy unexpectedly expanded in November and the USD came under pressure.