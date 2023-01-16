Today's Markets: FTSE marches on but bad signs for bank investors

European stock markets traded mildly higher early on Monday. The FTSE 100 continued its ascent towards an all-time high, Stoxx 600 rose about 1.8 per cent. Futures are a bit firmer this morning but caution as the US stock market is closed today for Martin Luther King Day. Asian shares were broadly higher though the Nikkei in Tokyo declined as investors wondered whether the Bank of Japan will further tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy this week.

Cooling US inflation was the big story last week and positive for markets. Today’s early data showed German wholesale prices fell 1.6 per cent in December; so more of the same ‘inflation has peaked’ narrative. UK inflation figures are out on Wednesday – and Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill warned last week a tight labour market could keep inflation higher for longer.

Earnings season began in earnest on Wall Street on Friday. In short, interest income has soared, investment banking revenues are down and there is a degree of cloth-cutting with a recession seen ahead. But, having gone through JPMorgan (US: JPM) numbers there's some flashing warning signs for all banking stock investors, albeit better news for savers.