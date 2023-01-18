/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Will supermarkets' strong Christmas mean a good year?

The battles with costs and the discounters continue but some analysts are bullish on big grocers
Will supermarkets' strong Christmas mean a good year?
January 18, 2023
  • Supermarkets counting profits after record Christmas spend
  • Cautious shoppers trade down but outlook remains positive 

Christmas trading updates revealed a festive sales boost for the major supermarket chains, and despite cost pressures and shoppers trading down, profits are set to remain healthy. 

City analysts see net income declining only slightly at Tesco (TSCO), J Sainsbury (SBRY) and Marks & Spencer (MKS) over the next two years, as per consensus estimates compiled by FactSet, although 2022 will remain a high-water mark. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data