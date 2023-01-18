Will supermarkets' strong Christmas mean a good year?

Supermarkets counting profits after record Christmas spend

Cautious shoppers trade down but outlook remains positive

Christmas trading updates revealed a festive sales boost for the major supermarket chains, and despite cost pressures and shoppers trading down, profits are set to remain healthy.

City analysts see net income declining only slightly at Tesco (TSCO), J Sainsbury (SBRY) and Marks & Spencer (MKS) over the next two years, as per consensus estimates compiled by FactSet, although 2022 will remain a high-water mark.