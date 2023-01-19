Dr Martens shares trampled by profit warning

Inventory bottleneck hitting profits

Direct-to-consumer sales are slow

Shares in Dr Martens (DOCS) fell by a fifth after the boot maker revealed that full-year profits would be £30mn lower than analysts expected. The group is experiencing “significant operational issues” at its new distribution centre in LA which have led to an inventory bottleneck, according to a third quarter trading update. Lost revenue and incurred costs related to this are expected to reduce full-year Ebitda by £16-25mn. Management warned of some “knock-on effects” in early 2024, but predicted that they will normalise in the first half.