/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Dr Martens shares trampled by profit warning

The boot maker is contending with weaker demand and distribution problems
Dr Martens shares trampled by profit warning
January 19, 2023
  • Inventory bottleneck hitting profits
  • Direct-to-consumer sales are slow 

Shares in Dr Martens (DOCS) fell by a fifth after the boot maker revealed that full-year profits would be £30mn lower than analysts expected. The group is experiencing “significant operational issues” at its new distribution centre in LA which have led to an inventory bottleneck, according to a third quarter trading update. Lost revenue and incurred costs related to this are expected to reduce full-year Ebitda by £16-25mn. Management warned of some “knock-on effects” in early 2024, but predicted that they will normalise in the first half.  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data