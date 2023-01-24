Will listed law firms survive a recession?

Legal sector facing scepticism from investors and threats from US firms

Entry of Big Four into legal services could shake up the top tier

The past few months have reminded us that listed law firms are still in their infancy. Gateley (GTLY) – which is a stock market veteran compared with its peers – floated less than eight years ago, well after the financial crash. This hasn’t mattered much so far, but with recession looming and business confidence down, investors want proof that companies will be able to withstand a prolonged downturn.

Shares in listed law firms ranged from disappointing to dismal in 2022. Knights (KGH) has lost three-quarters of its value since last January; Keystone’s (KEYS) share price has fallen by 50 per cent; DWF (DWF) is down 30 per cent; and shares in Gateley are down by a tenth.