Digital commerce arm to list in New York

Profit guidance upgraded

Information and events group Ascential (ASCL) is to hive off its digital commerce operation and list it in New York, in a blow to the London market.

The mutlifaceted FTSE 250 company said its digital commerce arm - which generated over 40 per cent of group revenue in 2021 - would find it easier to attract and retain talent in the US, and would have access to greater pools of capital.