The shares brokers are backing this year

If the past 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that forecasting is hard. Particularly when someone writes down your predictions and revisits them a year later to show how well, or badly, they’ve fared.

This year seems doubly so, with many of the world’s biggest economies teetering on the brink of recession and central bank governors still fretting about inflation. The FactSet consensus view of economists is that the UK’s economy will shrink by 0.9 per cent this year.

In terms of interest rates, most analysts think the Bank of England’s policy rate will peak at 4.25 per cent over the summer, before easing to end the year at 4 per cent.