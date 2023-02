Upcoming drug approvals could boost shares

Concerns linger over litigation and long-term pipeline

GSK (GSK) has reported better-than-anticipated revenue from its last financial year, thanks in significant part to its blockbuster Shingrix shingles vaccine. The pharma giant, which is working to emerge from years of share price underperformance, now expects adjusted operating profit to increase by between 10 and 12 per cent in 2023.