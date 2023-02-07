Top income funds from around the world

Which regions stand out for their big yields?

We assess a handful of standout funds

The UK market has come a long way from the dividend cuts that marked the lockdown era, with income payouts continuing to roar back to life in 2022. However some caution may now be justified: Link Group’s latest report on the state of UK dividends warns that payouts could slow this year, in part due to a looming economic slowdown. Meanwhile, other common bugbears – such as the concentration of dividends among a few major UK companies – have not gone away.

Nonetheless, with Link expecting the UK to yield 3.7 per cent over 12 months, domestic shares certainly still merit consideration among income hunters. But it’s worth remembering that the income generation prospects can look pretty good in other major markets, too. Those seeking to diversify their equity income portfolio beyond the domestic market might wish to consider their options carefully.