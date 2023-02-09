Understanding the link between capex and cash flow

The sophistication – or lack of it – of financial markets in general and equity markets in particular is a never-ending topic for debate. I tend towards the deferential view, which says that the many brains shaping market prices are likely to be smarter than a single, solitary lump of grey matter. So market prices have a better chance of being right than one punter’s stab at valuation. However, the chart for speciality chemicals group Victrex (VCT) might tempt me to revise that opinion.

If financial markets are smart, they should see through the flim-flam and get to the meat of the thing. They should, for instance, be able to distinguish between a company that declares lots of accounting profit but little in the way of free cash (bad) from one that majors on the cash flow and lets the bean counters look after accounting profit (good).

Okay, investment life is rarely that clear-cut, but the chart shows a simplified version of some features of Victrex over the past 10 years and suggests that the market has been a bit thick. As a result, the share price was out of sync with what was happening. It was rising when it might well have been falling; more recently, it was falling when, perhaps, it should have been rising.