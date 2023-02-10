The Nasdaq's rally is built on shaky foundations

It’s been just under a year since the Nasdaq Composite’s short-term moving average slipped below its 200-day measure, marking an industry in downtrend. It had actually started to trail off towards the end of November 2021, prefiguring a peak-to-trough fall of 36 per cent, as the gains of the preceding year swiftly evaporated.

Yet the index’s decline, unsettling as it may have been, provides another sobering reminder of why it’s bad practice to abandon risk assets when fear grips markets. After all, the Nasdaq Composite has still delivered a 65.8 per cent capital return over the past five years, easily outstripping the S&P 500 in the process.

So, where are we now? The index recently closed out its fifth weekly increase in succession – its longest winning streak since the November 2021 high water mark – leaving it 11 per cent to the good in the year to date. The extent to which this reflects investors ‘buying the dips’ is anyone’s guess, but the rally is hardly justified based on recent earnings updates from US tech heavyweights Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Apple (US:AAPL) and Amazon (US:AMZN). Apple fell short of profit expectations for the first time in seven years, after China’s strict net-Covid policies stymied iPhone production at its biggest supplier, while Amazon is now recalibrating the scope of its business as the surge in order volumes brought about by the lockdowns has not been sustained.