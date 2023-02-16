Investors should go where productivity growth is brightest

If this column is obsessed with the notion that demographics and productivity are the factors that shape a nation’s destiny – and in doing so dictate the returns produced by its stock market – then so be it. Sure, we can argue that other factors can be equally important; for instance, a nation’s geographic boundaries, its natural resources, the weight of its history and sheer good (or bad) luck. But it would be tough to argue that any of those are consistently more important.

Of those two main movers, demographics tends to be the driving force. A nation’s population profile more readily influences productivity than the other way around. That said, causality can be reversed. Faster productivity growth means more wealth creation and, as a nation becomes wealthier, its demographic profile changes; in particular, its age-dependency ratio shifts from the young to the old as children become more expensive to raise and wealth brings longevity.

Even so, productivity is the more mysterious factor and every economist knows of its importance. Not for nothing did Paul Krugman, a Nobel prize winner, say “productivity isn’t everything, but in the long run it’s almost everything”. Despite this, productivity remains a puzzle. No one quite knows why, for instance, some nations are more productive than other ostensibly-similar nations or why levels of productivity sometimes change rapidly.